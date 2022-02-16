A statewide warrant is in effect for a Rice Lake man charged with misdemeanor telephone harassment in a complaint filed Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Donald W. Skopec, 61, 2474 19th Ave., Rice Lake.
On Jan. 26, 2022, a Rice Lake woman alleged that the defendant, who is her son, “had been calling her phone nonstop.”
While the officer was at the woman’s home, he heard the phone ring every few seconds. Another member of the household gave his phone to the officer, and it showed text messages that the resident said had come from the defendant. A data check showed the text messages came from the same number as the alleged harassing phone call.
The officer reported that the text messages included a death threat.
On the advice of the family, police checked several motels but couldn’t find the defendant.
One of the officers returned to the complainant’s home. While the officer was there, the resident’s phone rang and the officer heard a voice on the other end saying “I’m going to kill you.”
Dispatchers traced the phone to a location between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.
