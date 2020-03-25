A New Auburn man will be released from jail on May 20, 2020, after he serves a three-month term for a felony drunk driving conviction, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Jason B. Hawkins, 45, can avoid a longer jail term if he maintains absolute sobriety, pays a $2,629 fine (including court costs), and complies with all recommended evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up while he serves three years’ probation, court records said.
In addition, Hawkins’ driver’s license was revoked for life, according to terms of a sentence handed down Friday, March 13.
Hawkins was arrested shortly before 11 a.m. June 4, 2019, after a two-vehicle accident in downtown Barron. An open can of beer was found in the truck Hawkins said he was driving when the crash took place, the complaint said.
A Barron officer tried to get Hawkins to take a field sobriety test, but he refused. A later blood test indicated his blood-alcohol level was .182 at the time of the incident, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records indicated Hawkins had three prior alcohol-related traffic convictions on his record dating back to 2011.
