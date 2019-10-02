An Oct. 16, 2019, preliminary hearing is set for a 65-year-old Rice Lake man who faces felony child sex assault charges in a case that was considered closed two years ago, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant is identified as Raymond Roger Clark, 423 Hatten Ave., Unit 106, Rice Lake. Court records said he remains in the county jail on $10,000 cash bond pending his next court appearance.
According to a complaint filed Sept. 23, the investigation reopened Sept. 17 when Rice Lake police were contacted by the Rusk County Department of Health & Human Services.
A Rusk County child protective services report indicated a 10-year-old child alleged the defendant had sexual contact with her and her sister, now age 15. Forensic interviews were to be conducted at Hayward on Sept. 20.
One of the victims reported the defendant had sexually abused her in December 2017. At the time, both children were living in Ladysmith with their mother and stepfather. The girls are not related to the defendant by blood, but he was formerly married to the grandmother of one of the girls. The grandmother is now deceased, according to the complaint.
One of the girls said that she would spend occasional weekends with the defendant at his home. She described alleged sexual encounters with the defendant during those visits. Other alleged encounters took place in the defendant’s vehicle.
The other girl described alleged sexual encounters that began when she was in first or second grade, including incidents alleged to have happened in Cameron (where the defendant formerly lived) and Rice Lake.
However, the complaint noted that neither the Rice Lake nor Cameron police departments had any record involving the defendant. The report said the mother assured authorities she would not allow the defendant to have contact with the girls in 2017.
The Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services closed its case at the time because “a safety plan was developed (and) being followed by the mother, and there were no longer safety concerns for the children at that time,” the complaint said.
But in a Sept 20, 2019, interview, the younger of the two girls alleged that even though the defendant “promised each time in the past (that the abuse) would not happen again, it did occur again on Sept. 13 and 14 (2019).”
The alleged abuse took place when the defendant took the girl on a hunting trip to Washburn County, the complaint said. After that happened, the girl said she “had enough and told her school social worker what happened” when she went to school on Monday Sept. 16, 2019, in Chetek.
In her latest interview, the girl said the defendant would give the girls candy and money (in exchange for sexual favors), and he said that if they told their mother what happened, they wouldn’t get candy.
