Two Barron residents charged in connection with a rural Almena burglary are facing new felony burglary charges filed Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in connection with a break-in at Chetek-based Image Plastics, Chetek.
Defendants Amanda M. Thompson, 42, and Joshua W. Thompson, 46, both of 459 W. Division Ave., Barron, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing this afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022, in connection with the new case, court records said.
The complaint said the owner of Image Plastics called Chetek police Jan. 10 to report the burglary.
The owner told a Chetek officer that among the missing items were a plasma cutter, chainsaw, grinder, nail gun, wire feed welder, icemaker, as well as a number of other hand and power tools. No dollar value was provided in the complaint.
Chetek police executed a search warrant on Jan. 20 at a camper where the defendants were believed to be living. Both were found sleeping inside. In a later search, officers found substances that later tests proved was methamphetamine and marijuana, along with alleged drug paraphernalia.
During later interrogation at the jail, both defendants allegedly admitted to the Image Plastics break-in.
Both said they learned about what to steal from another man, a defendant being held in jail on unrelated charges. The defendants allegedly said they had taken the stolen property to the home of Joshua Thompson’s son in Houston, Minn.
On Jan. 21, the son and his mother, the defendant’s ex-wife, brought a large load of allegedly stolen items to the Chetek Police Department. The items included three welders, three welding helmets and a large number of tools.
The complaint charges each defendant with burglary, felony bail jumping, and possession of methamphetamine.
