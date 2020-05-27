A 36-year-old Rice Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday, May 21, 2020, in connection with his sixth drunk driving conviction, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed in November 2019 said Milo C. Merrill, Rice Lake, was identified as the driver of a pickup truck that crashed the night of Nov. 25, 2019, at 11th Avenue and 3 1/2 Street in the town of Turtle Lake, about five miles southwest of Almena.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found two men at the scene, including Merrill. He allegedly told the deputy “he was driving the truck, ... was drunk, didn’t want to do a field sobriety test and that they should take him directly to jail.”
He also allegedly told the deputy “he had five prior (operating while intoxicated convictions) and knew he was going back to prison.”
A later blood test showed Merrill’s blood alcohol content was .156 at the time of the crash, nearly twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records said Merrill’s prison term was shortened by 179 days for time already served in jail. During his prison term, Merrill is eligible for the state’s challenge incarceration (boot camp) and substance abuse programs, court records said.
