Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.