A traffic stop in southwestern Barron County has led to a charge of drunk driving, fifth offense, against a rural Clayton man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, identifies the defendant as David R. Nordquist, 60, 280 Barbo Lake Road, Clayton.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, on County Hwy. K, about a mile south of Fifth Avenue.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a vehicle in front of him on Hwy. K, going much slower than the 55 mph speed limit and swerving and going down the center of the road.
The deputy said the vehicle put on its left turn signal when it neared Fifth Avenue, but then kept going. Also, the license plate light on the vehicle wasn’t working properly. The deputy then stopped the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, smelled strongly of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to drinking “six or eight beers,” and allegedly didn’t respond to a request that he take a field sobriety test. He was arrested.
A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .163, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. A blood sample was later taken at Barron Mayo Hospital.
Records showed the Nordquist had four alcohol-related traffic convictions dating back to 1990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.