A statewide bench warrant was issued Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, for a Hillsdale man who failed to show up for a plea hearing in connection with an alleged felony assault on a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this year, according to county Circuit Court records.
Joseph B. Brown, 53, was free on $5,000 signature bond at the time he was to make a court appearance on charges that included breaking a bone in the hand of one of the deputies who took him into custody during an incident on Sunday, May 3, at a home in the 1100 block of County Hwy. TT in the town of Maple Grove.
The injury took place during what the criminal complaint described as a lengthy and strenuous physical struggle between the defendant and three sheriff’s deputies.
Brown, who was one of three people charged in connection with the incident, was to have entered a plea Sept. 11, but did not show up for the hearing, court documents said.
At the time the complaint was filed, Brown was charged with felony offenses that added up to a maximum penalty of 22 years in prison, according to court documents.
