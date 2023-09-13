A former Almena resident now being held at the state penitentiary at Waupun will spend about six additional months in prison after his probation was revoked in connection with a two-year-old case involving alleged threats to law officers in two area counties, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant Donald R. Duclon, 54, was sentenced during a virtual hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, nearly two months after his probation was revoked on July 19, 2023.
The one-year prison sentence includes credit for 182 days already served, and Duclon is also eligible for the prison system’s substance abuse program, court records said.
The original criminal complaint was filed in December 2021 after Duclon allegedly threatened fellow employees at St. Croix Casino, then threatened to kill a Turtle Lake police officer as he was being taken to jail from his home in Almena. A preliminary breath test at the jail produced a reading of .339, more than four times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication.
At the time of the Almena arrest, Duclon was a defendant in two active Washburn County felony cases, which also involved allegations that he threatened a law officer.
He later made a deal with Washburn County prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction in exchange for dismissal of the felony charges. Court records show Duclon’s probation was revoked July 19 in connection with the Washburn County cases.
