A former Almena resident now being held at the state penitentiary at Waupun will spend about six additional months in prison after his probation was revoked in connection with a two-year-old case involving alleged threats to law officers in two area counties, Barron County Circuit Court records said.

Defendant Donald R. Duclon, 54, was sentenced during a virtual hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, nearly two months after his probation was revoked on July 19, 2023.