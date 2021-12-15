A 27-year-old Chetek man could face up to four years behind bars and/or fines of $11,500 in connection with an arrest at a rural town of Stanley address on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Dec. 3 identifies the defendant as Westly M. Billon, 294 21 3/4 St., Chetek.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle whom a town of Stanley homeowner saw parked in the driveway just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived to find a man, later identified as the defendant, getting out of a Chrysler PT Cruiser parked in the driveway. The deputy noticed a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. The defendant denied there was any marijuana in the car, but later said he’d been with a friend earlier, who had been smoking marijuana.
Notified that the deputy was going to search the car, the defendant allegedly admitted to being in possession of marijuana and plastic bags that he said “may (contain residual) methamphetamine.”
Three plastic bags of marijuana were found in the vehicle. The deputy also found several clear plastic bags with a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for meth.
Further searching produced a glass pipe with burnt marijuana in the bowl and another smoking device with a clear liquid that also tested positive for meth.
The complaint charges the defendant with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Court records said Billon has a criminal record dating back to 2011 including two burglary convictions.
