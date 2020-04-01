A woman who allegedly stole a bottle of vodka, then fought with two law enforcement officers outside an Almena convenience store, is facing a felony charge of attempted battery and five misdemeanor charges, according to a complaint filed Monday, March 23, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Dawn M. Radtke, 43, of Comstock. On Friday evening, March 20, 2020, employees at the Almena Holiday gas station/convenience store told a Turtle Lake Police officer that a woman tried to steal a bottle of vodka from the store.
The suspect, later identified as the defendant, was being held by a man in the store when the officer arrived. One of the employees “watched a bottle of liquor fall out from underneath the defendant’s jacket after (her) credit card was declined when she tried to buy a cheeseburger.”
The officer told the defendant she would be detained but not arrested, put handcuffs on her and put her in his squad car before questioning her male companion, who was also at the scene. The officer heard noises in the squad and returned to find the defendant allegedly trying to kick one of the windows. She allegedly cursed the officer and tried to pull away from him when he tried to get her to sit up.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and both officers tried to control the defendant, who allegedly kicked the Turtle Lake officer and resisted efforts to put her in leg shackles.
After further struggles with both officers, the defendant was taken to jail, the complaint said.
Court records said the defendant was released on signature bond after a March 25 initial appearance and is due for a court hearing on Thursday, May 14.
