A suspect who allegedly led officers on a vehicle chase exceeding 100 mph last week was arrested at his home Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, after police deployed a K9 officer, according to a complaint filed Sept. 13 in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant James E. King, 37, 2858 21st St., town of Oak Grove, is free on $2,500 signature bond pending further court action.
The complaint said a 15-year-old youth called 911 the night of Sept. 9 to report that an argument between his mother and the defendant had turned physical.
While on the way to the scene, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy learned the defendant “was upset that the cops were called” and had left the home.
As the deputy approached the intersection of 28th Avenue and 21st Street, he saw a 1994 Chevy pickup truck, which he recognized from prior police contact at the same residence in August.
The truck accelerated at high rate of speed as soon as the deputy put on his emergency lights. It went through a stop sign at the intersection of county highways V & M. The chase later continued east on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 at speeds varying from 85 to 112 mph.
The fleeing truck turned off Hwy. 48 onto Washburn County Hwy. T and the driver shut off its lights.
The deputy terminated his pursuit shortly after 11 p.m. and returned to the defendant’s home, where two witnesses confirmed that the defendant had left in the pickup.
Shortly before 8 p.m. the next evening, Aug. 10, dispatchers got an anonymous tip that said the defendant was back at the home. Several deputies set up a perimeter around the home and loudly announced their presence, demanding the defendant come to the door. Nobody came out.
Deputies saw the door was slightly ajar, and the female victim gave her consent for a search. Two deputies went in and announced they had a K9 with them and this was their final warning, but got no response.
The dog signaled the presence of a human behind a barricaded door in the home, and as the dog scratched at the door, the defendant came out and was arrested, the complaint said.
The defendant is charged with felony fleeing and eluding and two misdemeanors that include disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to four and one-half years behind bars and/or fines of up to $21,000, court records said.
