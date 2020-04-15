A Price County man faces a felony methamphetamine distribution charge in connection with his arrest earlier this year at what was supposed to have been a vacant Rice Lake apartment, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Robert J. Knaack, 23, of Prentice, Wis.
The complaint said Rice Lake police got a call Jan. 2, 2020, from a property manager who asked them to check on an apartment in the 800 block of Whitetail Street.
The manager said she was concerned because the only tenant in the apartment was in police custody, and she had just heard that “other unknown subjects” were at the apartment.
An officer met the manager at the apartment. He knocked loudly at the front door and rang the doorbell. After a few moments, the property manager gave the officer a key to let himself into the apartment. Inside was a man later identified as the defendant. He was taken into custody “on an unrelated matter.”
On a table in the living room, the officer found a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Also discovered was a bag containing more than 6.5 grams of meth, along with a bullet-resistant vest with pockets that contained several rounds of ammunition. Also discovered were pipes with what proved to be meth residue.
The complaint charges the defendant with two drug-related felonies, possession with intent to deliver and possession of meth, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records said an initial appearance is set Wednesday, May 13.
