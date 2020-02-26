A Chetek man charged with several felony methamphetamine-related crimes last year will continue to serve time in the Barron County Jail and will be on probation for three years after a Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court.
Devin M. Peterson, 26, had been in jail since December, when he was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant, court records said. The warrant was issued Nov. 26, 2019, after Peterson’s probation agent told the court he failed to show up for a presentence investigation meeting.
According to court records, Peterson, then of Cameron, was arrested on a felony meth possession charge in April 2019. A week later, Peterson was arrested again when he was allegedly found in possession of meth during a traffic stop in Rice Lake. A K9 officer found the drug next to the passenger seat where Peterson was sitting at the time of the incident, court records said.
On June 21, 2019, Peterson was again charged with meth possession, as well as disorderly conduct and two counts of felony bail jumping, according to court records.
Court records said that in September 2019, Peterson pleaded guilty to a pair of felony methamphetamine charges in exchange for dismissal of eight other charges. He was then ordered to participate in a presentence investigation.
At the Feb. 20 hearing, Peterson was also ordered to seek and secure a job while serving time in jail, participate in treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse, attend meetings for substance abusers and report to his probation officer, and repay $470 in restitution to Sterling Bank, Chetek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.