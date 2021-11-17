A rural Clear Lake man has filed a request for a substitute judge to try him on multiple charges of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with an incident on July 7, 2021, near Reeve, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
An attorney representing defendant Marcus A. Engebretson, 53, 27 Second St., Clear Lake, filed the request for a new judge during a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10. No new court date had been set as of Nov. 11.
The charges stem from an incident on June 28 on a rural road near Reeve, during which the defendant allegedly fired a gun in the direction of his mother, who was uninjured.
Barron County Sheriff’s deputies later recovered a Sig Sauer P365 BB gun and a Savage model 93R17 rifle, as well as one spent shell casing, apparently from the rifle.
Court records said the defendant is free on $2,500 cash bond pending further court action. The bond includes a requirement that the defendant have no contact with four people who were present at the time of the incident.
