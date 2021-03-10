A Sawyer County man is scheduled for a court appearance today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase Sunday afternoon, March 7.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, the suspect was carrying a 12-year-old boy as a passenger when he fled Rice Lake officers.
Barron County Circuit Court records identify the suspect as 32-year-old Kyle N. Faas, W3090 Trepania Road, Springbrook.
He is charged with two felonies, including fleeing and eluding an officer and bail jumping. The complaint also charges the defendant with operating a vehicle while revoked.
The chase started on the Knapp Street hill (Wisconsin Hwy. 48) shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when a Rice Lake officer told dispatchers he was “trying to catch up with a red crotch rocket” ridden by two people, a man and a passenger that the officer said “might have been a child or a woman.”
The officer gave up the chase after following the fleeing motorcycle north on U.S. Hwy. 53. Barron County authorities alerted the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for the fleeing motorcycle.
However, a witness called 911 to report he had followed the motorcycle and saw it leave Hwy. 53 onto eastbound 26 1/2 Avenue in northern Barron County.
Later, a Rice Lake officer picked up a social media report that the suspect was returning to the Rice Lake area by way of County Hwy. M.
Meanwhile, officers also learned the passenger on the motorcycle was a 12-year-old boy. Rice Lake police made contact with the boy’s father. He agreed to call when his son returned home.
Dispatchers took a call from the father shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A Rice Lake officer went to the home and arrested the suspect, dispatch logs said.
According to court records, at the time of Sunday’s chase, Faas was out on bond in connection with an Eau Claire County felony charge of threatening a law enforcement officer, filed Nov. 3, 2020. He is due to be arraigned on that charge this Friday, March 12.
For more, follow the News-Shield website and read the March 17 issue of the paper.
