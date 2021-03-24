A Clear Lake man will remain in the Barron County Jail pending arraignment Friday, May 14, 2021, in connection with felony charges of hit-and-run, methamphetamine possession and bail jumping, according to county Circuit Court records.
Defendant Christopher J. Kuhl, 45, Clear Lake, was jailed Wednesday, March 17, 2021, following his latest arrest, according to a complaint filed March 11, 2021.
At the time of the incident, Kuhl was free on bond in connection with a June 27, 2020, incident in which the van he was driving allegedly hit a four-wheeler, struck a curb, went across a lawn and hit two buildings in Prairie Farm.
At the time of the incident, court records said Kuhl had three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, and his license was revoked for two years in September 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.