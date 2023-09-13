A Hillsdale man was jailed after he allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle accident in the town of Arland on Wednesday evening, Sept. 6, 2023, struggled with officers as he was being taken into custody, then was later shot with a Taser while a blood sample was being taken at Barron Hospital.
A criminal complaint filed Sept. 8 identifies the defendant as Justin B. Eisele, 24, the alleged driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo that crashed in a ditch alongside 7 7 1/4 Avenue in the town of Arland on Sept. 6.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found the defendant and a female passenger at the crash scene after a witness called 911 to report the car had gone into the ditch and that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.
The defendant allegedly told the deputy he wasn’t driving or drinking, but then took off running into the woods. The deputy chased him and tried unsuccessfully to shoot the defendant with a Taser. But the defendant tripped and fell and was taken into custody.
A second deputy arrived along with an ambulance crew, one of whom found a bottle of vodka near the suspect vehicle. The defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test, then “body checked” a deputy while he was being brought to a squad car, knocking both men to the ground.
The struggle continued as the defendant was placed in the squad and, later, at Mayo Hospital at Barron, where he allegedly attempted to bite another deputy and was Tased and held to the floor while a sample of his blood was taken.
The complaint charges the defendant with attempted battery to a law officer, punishable by three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, as well as four related misdemeanors and four traffic citations.
