A Hillsdale man was jailed after he allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle accident in the town of Arland on Wednesday evening, Sept. 6, 2023, struggled with officers as he was being taken into custody, then was later shot with a Taser while a blood sample was being taken at Barron Hospital.

A criminal complaint filed Sept. 8 identifies the defendant as Justin B. Eisele, 24, the alleged driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo that crashed in a ditch alongside 7 7 1/4 Avenue in the town of Arland on Sept. 6.