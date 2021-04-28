A Barron resident who was arrested on a drunk driving charge in January 2020 was jailed Monday, April 26, 2021, after pleading guilty to his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, county Circuit Court records said.
Christopher J. Underdahl, 55, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in connection with a May 2019 incident in which he agreed to sell a Polaris UTV to a customer for $1,500, took the cash but failed to deliver the vehicle.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a felony bail jumping charge filed against Underdahl in September 2020.
Court records said Underdahl’s blood alcohol level was .372, more than four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, when he was arrested after his vehicle went into a ditch alongside North Mill Street on Jan. 14, 2020.
A Barron officer found the vehicle abandoned, but a witness told dispatchers that a man, presumably the driver of the car, was seen walking south along the street.
The officer located the pedestrian, later identified as the defendant. He told the officer he had fallen asleep before the car went off the road.
Sentencing is set for June 18, 2021, court records said.
