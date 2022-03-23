A rural Rice Lake man arrested on a drunk driving charge outside an auto dealership is also facing a felony charge of threatening an officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Friday, March 18, 2022, identifies the defendant as Donaven V. Robarge, 58, 2092 28th Ave., Rice Lake.
The complaint said the charges relate to an incident that took place Wednesday, March 16, at Don Johnson Motors, Rice Lake.
Shortly before 10 a.m. that day, someone called 911 from the dealership to report the defendant was getting an oil change there, and was “highly intoxicated.” The caller gave dispatchers a description of the vehicle.
A Rice Lake officer arrived to find the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot. After he saw it cross the white line on the road, the officer stopped the car. The interior of the vehicle smelled of alcohol.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, failed a field sobriety test but refused to take a breath test and was arrested. The officer took the defendant to the nearby Marshfield Medical Center for a blood test.
At the hospital, the officer dropped the defendant’s cell phone while awaiting a call from the defendant’s relative. The defendant allegedly threatened the officer because the phone cost $1,200. A relative later came to take the defendant home.
Records showed that at the time of the incident, Robarge had two prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2012.
The next day, March 17, dispatchers notified the officer that the defendant had called the 911 center several times the previous night and had made threats against the officer and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy.
Dispatchers played recordings of several calls for the Rice Lake officer. During one of the calls, a dispatcher told the caller that it was illegal to threaten a police officer, at which point the caller offered several times to take back what he said.
