A 40-year-old Bloomington, Minn., man is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday, June 15, 2022, more than two months after his arrest on felony methamphetamine-related charges, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant Kenneth C. Shorey attempted to have his bond reduced during a May 11, 2022, hearing, but prosecutors informed the court that the defendant had missed scheduled court appearances on unrelated Minnesota charges. The request for bond modification was denied.
According to the criminal complaint, Shorey was one of two defendants taken into custody after Barron County Sheriff’s investigators worked with an unidentified informant to set up a drug deal at the Chetek Kwik Trip store on April 15, 2022.
About 24 grams of meth were seized during the arrest, the complaint said.
