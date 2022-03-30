A driver who was allegedly straddling a double-yellow line in a Rice Lake street is facing his sixth drunk driving charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Justin L. Skaar, 39, 604 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake, was charged March 23, 2022, in connection with a routine traffic stop just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Rice Lake.
The arresting officer said he stopped the vehicle after seeing it go over a double yellow line on a street in the city. The officer said that when he told the driver (later identified as the defendant) that he had seen the vehicle driving down the middle of the road, the defendant allegedly replied: “Yup.”
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, but refused to take a breath test and was later taken to Marshfield Medical Center to provide a blood sample.
Records show Skaar has five prior alcohol-related driving convictions, including a conviction for causing an injury while driving intoxicated.
Court records said the defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance Friday, April 1, 2022. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
