A Rice Lake man already convicted of drunk driving in three Wisconsin counties pleaded guilty to a charge of drunk driving, fourth offense, during an appearance Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Barron County Circuit.
Jarad S. Carr, 46, 314 W. South St., Unit 202, Rice Lake, entered a guilty plea in exchange for dismissal of a 2021 charge of driving while revoked and felony bail jumping, court records said.
He was sentenced to three years’ probation, a 60-day jail term with work release privileges, and a $600 fine.
Carr risks a one-year jail sentence if he violates terms of probation, court records said.
The criminal complaint said Carr was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Rice Lake on Sept. 9, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.