A Dallas man facing a felony vehicular homicide charge is free on $25,000 signature bond pending an appearance next Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Conditions of bail require the defendant, Edward Joseph Wakefield, 54, 250 Creek Ave., Dallas, not to drive and not to leave Wisconsin without permission of the court, according to records of a Wednesday, Dec. 9, court appearance.
A complaint filed Nov. 19, 2020, alleges Wakefield had methamphetamine in his bloodstream when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi tractor-trailer truck near Chetek on Jan. 13, 2020, resulting in fatal injuries to a passenger, 46-year-old Robert J. Warnecke, also of Dallas.
Court records show that on Oct. 25, 2019, Wakefield pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense, and felony bail jumping. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, and his license was revoked for 24 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.