A Chippewa Falls woman who has been in the Barron County Jail for nearly five months will be sentenced Friday, May 22, 2020, in connection with a felony methamphetamine distribution conviction, according to a notice issued Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Bobbi Jo Rasmussen, 40, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of possession of at least 50 grams of meth with intent to deliver, including an additional penalty as a repeat offender. At sentencing, she faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine in connection with that plea.
She also pleaded guilty to one felony count of meth possession, punishable by up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and two counts of felony bail jumping, each of which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss a total of 20 other felony charges, court records said. The meth possession charge was combined with a similar charge filed in Chippewa County. The plea deal also included dismissal of additional felony charges Rasmussen faced in Chippewa and Burnett counties.
Rasmussen and codefendant Lucas D. Libner, 38, then of Rice Lake, were arrested in Chetek in September 2019 when Barron County investigators used an informant to set up a drug deal that was to involve the purchase of two ounces of meth for $1,500.
In a search of the defendants’ vehicle, deputies found a bag of meth that weighed nearly 14 grams, an energy drink can with a secret compartment that had 42 plastic bags, and $966 in cash.
As defendant Rasmussen was changing into a jail uniform later on, she was allegedly found in possession of three plastic bags that contained nearly three more ounces of meth.
In all, approximately 85 grams of meth were seized, with an estimated street value ranging up to as much as $8,000, according to online sources.
Court records also said that defendant Libner is being held in the Polk County Jail pending sentencing on June 23. In October 2019, Libner pleaded guilty to six felony charges including distribution of at least 50 grams of meth, bail jumping and “habitual criminality.”
