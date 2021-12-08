A Rice Lake man is scheduled for a court appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in connection with a high-speed chase on Nov. 24 in the city of Cumberland, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant is identified as Ruben Juarez Jr., 18, 16 W. Bracklin St., Rice Lake.
A complaint filed Nov. 29 includes charges of fleeing and eluding an officer and drunk driving, first offense, in connection with an incident that began just after 3:30 a.m. Nov. 24 in Cumberland.
An employee at the Cumberland Kwik Trip called 911 to report there was a man parked in the lot outside who was offering shots of alcohol to customers. A city officer spotted the suspect vehicle and parked her squad behind it. The driver, later identified as the defendant, had been reported to police once before the same evening, after a friend requested a welfare check out of concern for the defendant’s personal safety.
The defendant denied drinking, although the officer saw a case of Twisted Tea on the passenger floorboard, and the vehicle smelled of alcohol. The defendant allegedly said he couldn’t go to jail and would “wrap his car around a tree or drive into the lake” instead.
Negotiations with officers were unsuccessful and the defendant left the lot at a high rate of speed. The chase continued through parts of the city of Cumberland at speeds estimated at 70 mph, and the defendant then, allegedly, drove into Beaver Dam Lake.
He refused to leave the car and, at one point, was almost up to his neck in water. After about half an hour of negotiations, the defendant was persuaded to let firefighters rescue him. He was taken to Cumberland hospital, where a blood sample was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.