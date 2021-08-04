A Barron man facing felony charges in five separate cases has been ordered committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for up to 12 months after a competency hearing Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant was identified in previous complaints as Richard Lee Johnson, 37, 123 E. Franklin, Barron. The complaint lists charges that include threatening a law officer, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping, court records said.
At the July 29 hearing prosecutors informed the court that they did not believe the defendant was competent to assist in his own defense, and the defendant’s public defender agreed with the assessment.
The court found the defendant “incompetent at this time, but feels he could proceed after medical care.”
Court records said the defendant was in custody at the Barron County Jail at the time of the hearing. He was given credit for 19 days already served in connection with the five felony cases.
