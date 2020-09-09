A man from Clayton whose latest arrest took place just west of Cameron Aug. 30, 2020, will be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to a pair of felony methamphetamine-related charges last week, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Jonathan D. Bauerfield, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of felony meth possession in connection with a November 2018 arrest in Rice Lake, after an unnamed informant told police that Bauerfield allegedly agreed to sell meth to the informant.
At the same hearing, Bauerfield also pleaded guilty to one count of meth possession in connection with an April 2019 warrant search of a Rice Lake apartment. According to the complaint, Bauerfield and a codefendant were taken into custody after police seized quantities of marijuana and meth.
The guilty pleas were entered as part of a deal with prosecutors, court records said.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss additional felony drug charges in connection with two other arrests this year, one in March at a Cameron apartment, and another when Rice Lake police found meth in his backpack during a May 2019 traffic stop.
Court records said Bauerfield’s guilty pleas took place three days after he was arrested by Barron County Sheriff’s deputies alongside County Hwy. W just west of Cameron.
The complaint said deputies responded to a 911 call about “a man who was dressed all in black and was jumping in and out of the bushes onto the roadway.”
They located a man, later identified as the Bauerfield. He allegedly gave off an alcohol odor, was “sweating” and “seemed jittery.”
A records check showed the defendant was out on bond in connection with two other felonies and was to maintain absolute sobriety. He was arrested.
The officers noticed a pipe with burnt residue, in the waistband of his pants. The pipe later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The defendant was taken to Mayo Hospital, Barron, and was medically cleared to be taken to jail four hours later.
