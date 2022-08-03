An early-morning confrontation with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team has resulted in a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment against a town of Sumner man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A Thursday, July 28, 2022, criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Randall Frion, 59, 1254 24 ½ St., Cameron.
He was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. July 28 after deputies deployed the Sheriff’s Department’s Bearcat armored vehicle near the defendant’s home.
The incident was first reported at 3:30 a.m., when dispatchers received a 911 call that allegedly came from the defendant himself, saying that if his wife called to report he had attacked her, it wasn’t true. During a second call, the defendant allegedly said he “had a gun at his feet and his wife was yelling (at him to) shoot her or himself.”
Three deputies responded to the scene, the complaint said. While they were on the way, dispatchers informed the deputies that the defendant’s wife had left in her vehicle. One of the deputies later spoke with the defendant’s wife, who confirmed that there had been a domestic quarrel and that the defendant might be armed with a .22 pistol.
Meanwhile, dispatchers were able to reconnect with the defendant, who allegedly refused to come out of his home. The armored vehicle was brought to the home, and when it entered the driveway, the defendant allegedly gave up and came out of the home with his hands in the air. He allegedly smelled of alcohol as he was being taken into custody.
In a later interview with officers, the defendant’s wife said there had been an ongoing quarrel through most of the previous day (Wednesday, July 27), that he was armed when he left the home later in the evening, and that he allegedly told her he was going to shoot himself. She said she heard two shots go off.
He allegedly came back inside, pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger, the complaint said. There was an audible click, but no gunshot. The defendant then struck her, the woman added. The woman alleged that she grabbed the keys to her car as the defendant pushed her out the door. She got into her car and fled.
Deputies later found a loaded Heritage Rough Rider .22 handgun in the home.
Court records said the defendant was freed on $5,000 signature bond after a July 29 appearance. At first, bond conditions required him to have no contact with his wife, but that later amended to allow him to have contact with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.