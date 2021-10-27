A Cameron man is due for an initial appearance today, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in connection with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and bail jumping, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Oct. 18 identifies the defendant as James R. Reynolds, 38, 1208 20th St., Cameron.
A Barron officer was called to the Barron Public Library Oct. 13 to speak with a woman who alleged her husband was harrassing her and wouldn’t leave her alone.
She told the officer that the argument began at her home in Barron. She left the home to get away from the argument but, she said, the defendant followed her in his car until a passerby gave the woman a ride to the library, where she went into the women’s bathroom. The woman said the defendant followed her into the bathroom and was yelling at her.
A witness told the officer that he saw a man following and cursing a woman. He said the man followed the woman into the bathroom, briefly left the building, then returned to the bathroom and continue the argument.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with an arrest last July, when he was charged with disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and attempting to intimidate his victim. Bond conditions required him to have no abusive contact with the woman.
A hearing is scheduled Nov. 17, 2021, in connection with that case, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.