A Birchwood man already involved in five active court cases was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5, in Rice Lake, while allegedly driving a car with a suspended license, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Steven Guy Davis Jr., 36, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the Nov. 5 criminal complaint.
A Rice Lake police officer reported seeing a Chevrolet Cavalier on a city street Nov. 5, the complaint said.
The tag on the license plate expired in October, and the plate was registered to a different car. Records also showed the registered owner of that vehicle (someone other than the defendant) had a suspended driver’s license. The officer stopped the Cavalier and identified the defendant as the driver.
Dispatchers told the officer that the defendant’s license was also suspended, and he was involved in several active cases. Bond conditions required him not to drive.
The officer ordered the defendant to get out of the car. As he did so, the officer allegedly saw a glass smoking device under the driver’s seat, which contained a substance that later tested positive for meth.
At the time of the incident, Davis was a defendant in cases charging him with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, contact with a victim after a domestic abuse arrest, vehicle theft, battery, use of a dangerous weapon, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor hit and run.
Court documents said the defendant was freed on $250 cash bond after a Nov. 5 initial appearance. A preliminary hearing is set Tuesday, Nov. 17.
