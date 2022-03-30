A 23-year-old Almena man is facing up to three years behind bars in connection with a fight on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at a rural home about three miles northwest of Almena.
A man suffered a face wound after he was allegedly shot by a BB rifle during the fight, according to the March 21 criminal complaint.
The defendant, identified as Luis Sanchez Carvaal, 491 16th Ave., Almena, was taken into custody after witnesses alleged that he shot the victim during the fight.
The complaint also charges the defendant with breaking glass on a storm door.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy who investigated the case said all of the individuals he spoke to appeared to be intoxicated.
The victim later consented to allow his medical records to be released to officers by Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.