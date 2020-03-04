A 66-year-old Rice Lake woman whom investigators suspect had stolen thousands of dollars from a city softball association reached a deal with county prosecutors during a plea hearing on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Darlene L. Kraft, 112 W. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake, agreed to plead guilty to a lesser felony charge of “theft in a business setting between $2,500 and $5,000,” court records said.
Kraft was ordered to serve 31 days in jail, but she will be allowed to avoid that sentence if she works 250 hours of community service within the year, court records said.
She was also ordered to write a letter of apology and to submit it to her victims by way of the Barron County Restorative Justice program. Her voting rights were suspended as part of the plea bargain, as was her right to own a gun.
According to a complaint filed April 2, 2019, a Rice Lake Softball Association board member contacted city police to report the theft.
The board member said Kraft confessed to taking money from the organization while she worked as a paid treasurer and commissioner.
The complaint said that in May 2018, Kraft admitted she had been stealing money for the past 10 years. She later reimbursed the association for $38,800 investigators discovered.
However, a check of the association’s financial records showed that during a 20-year period from 1988 to 2018, the defendant should have been paid $28,025, but was actually paid $53,938.74.
Contacted by phone, the defendant allegedly admitted her guilt and agreed to meet with investigators.
She said she had worked with the Rice Lake Softball Association for 30 years, serving as treasurer and commissioner, scheduling games, keeping track of scores, hiring umpires and handling association finances.
She said that prior to 2018, none of the board members had asked to see bank statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.