A Chetek man charged in connection with alleged felony stalking incidents dating back several years will be evaluated during March by a psychologist following a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
A complaint filed in December 2018 charges that Robert C. Cree, 47, 1150 County Line Road, Chetek, engaged in a series of alleged harassing text and social media messages with two women over more than seven years.
Police began the investigation when one of the complainants alleged the defendant was harassing her with text messages.
The woman said the defendant claimed to be her biological father. She alerted investigators to a series of Facebook personal messages that were allegedly sent by the defendant to the complainant’s mother, starting in March 2018.
The mother later retrieved text messages from her phone, allegedly sent by the defendant and dating back to 2011.
The 12-page complaint contains details of a continued, and emotional, argument over whether or not the defendant was the daughter’s biological father.
Court records said the defendant was ruled incompetent to face the charges in April 2019 but that he was “likely to become competent within a 12-month period. The court further ruled the defendant “incompetent to accept/refuse medication.”
He was ordered to “be committed to the Department of Health and Human Services (and to receive) involuntary medication.”
By the following June, HHS officials reported the defendant had regained competence, court records said.
However, a second competency hearing was requested Jan. 21, postponing what would have been a Jan. 30 jury trial. A psychological evaluation was ordered, and a second competency hearing is set for March 25, 2020, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.