A 31-year-old Rice Lake woman is free on $1,000 signature bond after allegedly striking her son with a plastic toy during a domestic quarrel on Friday, March 25, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed March 28 identifies the defendant as Tabatha R. Coaty, 1952 Montanis Ave., Rice Lake.
Dispatchers said a 12-year-old boy called 911 on the evening of March 25 to say his aunt, later identified as the defendant, was hitting his cousin, age 11, who is the defendant’s son.
The two boys alleged that the defendant had repeatedly struck her son with a foot-long toy shark. The officer found a bruise forming on the boy’s right knee.
An adult witness, the boy’s father, identified in the complaint as Joshua A. Coaty, alleged his wife struck him in the face several times later in the confrontation.
Court records said the defendant is free on $1,000 signature bond pending a June 17 hearing. She is forbidden to possess or drink alcohol as a condition of bond.
