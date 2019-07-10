A Chetek resident facing felony drug-related charges was ordered to make at least a $2,000 down payment to his court-appointed lawyer during a hearing on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Another hearing is set July 17 for 54-year-old Quinlan D. Thomas, 2342 Seventh Ave., Chetek, who is facing charges in three separate cases dating back to December 2017.
A complaint filed in November 2017 alleged defendant Thomas, then the owner of a Chetek business, was found in possession of a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue during a routine traffic stop.
A second complaint, filed in mid-December 2017, alleged the defendant sold meth during a pair of transactions involving confidential police informants.
In December 2018, the defendant was charged with possession of meth with intent after allegedly purchasing the drug from an informant. The complaint said Barron County Sheriff’s investigators furnished the informant with pre-sealed bags of meth before the transaction.
Court records said the defendant’s attorney withdrew as legal counsel in May 2019. The court appointed an attorney for the defendant on July 5, court documents added.
A two-day jury trial is set in all three cases on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2019.
