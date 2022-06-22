A former Dallas resident now imprisoned on drug-related charges has been ordered to visit an intersection near Chetek every year and place flowers at the site of a fatal traffic accident, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Edward J. Wakefield, 55, an inmate at the Stanley Correctional Institution, appeared in a virtual court hearing Friday, June 17, 2022, at Barron, where he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked and being responsible for a death, court records said.
In exchange for that plea, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a more serious charge of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle.
A criminal complaint said that Robert J. Warnecke, 46, suffered fatal injuries while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Wakefield that collided with the rear of a truck at the intersection of County Hwy. I and 22 ¾ Street, near Chetek, on Jan. 13, 2022.
Wakefield was still awaiting trial in July 2021 when he was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with a felony methamphetamine-related charge filed in June 2018, court records said.
After pleading guilty to the charge filed in connection with the fatal accident, Wakefield was ordered to serve three years’ probation in addition to his sentence on the drug charge.
During that time, Wakefield was ordered to visit the accident site every year on the anniversary of the crash (Jan. 13) and place flowers there. On March 24 of each year, he was ordered to visit the victim’s gravesite and place flowers there.
Wakefield is also among the defendants in a wrongful death suit filed by Warnecke’s relatives, court documents said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.