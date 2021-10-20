A former Cameron man facing methamphetamine-related charges that date back more than three and one-half years remains in jail pending an Oct. 27, 2021, status hearing, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
William D. Hollen, 37, was charged in January 2018 with seven felony counts of manufacturing and/or distributing meth. At one time, he was wanted on three warrants before his arrest in March 2021 and incarceration in the Scott County, Minn., jail, court records said.
The defendant was transferred to the Barron County Jail in September 2021.
During a court appearance at Barron Friday, Oct. 15, Hollen requested his defense attorney be replaced, but the court denied the request. Hollen then told the court he doesn’t want a jury trial but, instead, wants his attorney to work out a plea deal.
The 2018 criminal complaint lists five controlled drug deals involving the defendant and a police informant, the first of which took place Dec. 6, 2017, at a Turtle Lake convenience gas station.
The complaint details four other drug deals Dec. 11, 18 and 19, 2017, and Jan. 4, 2018, at various Rice Lake locations that included parking lots near a pair of downtown Rice Lake bars and, in one case, a supermarket.
On Jan. 8, 2018, police used a search warrant at the defendant’s Rice Lake apartment and allegedly found 3.5 grams of meth.
