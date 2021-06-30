A three-day jury trial is set Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 26, 27 and 28, 2022, for a 40-year-old Rice Lake man charged in connection with an accident that resulted in fatal injuries to a 17-year-old passenger in an Amish buggy, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Anthony R. Anderson, 2181 20 3/4 Ave., Rice Lake, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, during an arraignment hearing Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
The court agreed to a request by the defendant’s attorney that Anderson’s bond be modified so that he may enter restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages. Previously, the bond required him not to enter anyplace where alcohol was sold or served.
According to the complaint, Anderson was driving north on County Hwy. M, near the Barron-Washburn county line, when his truck rear-ended a horse drawn buggy on Thursday evening, Feb. 18. A 17-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and died a few days later. A 16-year-old was also injured. Anderson had been drinking alcohol between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the day of the crash, the complaint said.
