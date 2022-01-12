A man facing charges in Barron and Rusk counties is scheduled to go on trial before three Barron County Circuit Court judges on separate charges, following a hearing Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Court documents said Bruce resident Donnie J. Strand, 30, was arrested in June 2021 on charges that include second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding an officer, drunk driving, second offense, and three bail jumping charges.
Court records said Strand is also a defendant in Rusk County on a total of 10 other charges. He made a court appearance in Rusk County on Jan. 4 in connection with those cases, and a status conference was set for April 12, 2022.
Following the Jan. 6 hearing at Barron, Judge James C. Babler issued a ruling that Strand be tried in his courtroom on Jan. 13, 2022, in connection with a felony methamphetamine-related case and on Feb. 24, 2022, in connection with the June 2021 reckless endangerment case.
Circuit Court Judge Maureen Boyle is scheduled to preside in a jury trial on a separate November 2020 case involving Strand that includes charges of drunk driving, second offense, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Meanwhile, Judge J. Michael Bitney is assigned to a third trial involving Strand, this one involving a felony bail jumping arrest in July 2021.
No dates have been set for those trials.
