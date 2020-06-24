Sentencing is scheduled today, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, for a Haugen man convicted in connection with the death of a 3-month-old infant in November 2017, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Curtis A. Strand, 34, has been in jail since Jan. 23, 2020, when he pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide in connection with the charge, according to court records.
He was arrested in late November 2017 after a four-month investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendant called 911 early Sunday, July 9, 2017, to report the child wasn’t breathing.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and Bear Lake-Haugen First Responders.
The girl was flown from Rice Lake to Marshfield Medical Center, and she died at Marshfield on July 11, 2017.
The complaint said the defendant had an informal custody arrangement with the child’s mother, and he was caring for the child on the night of July 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.