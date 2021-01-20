A woman from Cameron could face as many as 20 years in prison after being charged with attempted child trafficking, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, identifies the defendant as Amanda M. Eyeman, 34, 1929 13 1/2-14th Ave., Cameron.
The 10-page criminal complaint is based on an investigation that began Jan. 16, 2021, involving a special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.
The complaint includes a detailed series of online chat exchanges alleged to have taken place more than a year ago, between Dec. 7 through Dec. 23, 2019, which allegedly included offers by the defendant to trade a young child to a suspect in a criminal sex trafficking investigation, in exchange for cash and drugs.
According to the complaint, the agent began his investigation Jan. 16, 2021, with a review of documents that allegedly detail an online conversation on a social media platform known as “Meetme.”
The agent reports that the site allows users to chat, exchange photos and have live conversations. The complaint said state investigators served legal documents on The Meet Group, parent company for the social media site, in order to obtain a copy of the conversation.
The complaint said that the DCI requested the documents because the agent knew that two MeetMe accounts were allegedly linked to a 34-year-old Oneida County man who had been the target of an investigation into alleged interstate child sex trafficking.
Court records do not show that the Oneida County suspect has been charged with a crime, as yet.
According to the complaint, the Oneida County man allegedly had an online conversation with the defendant over a series of two weeks in December 2019. During the course of that conversation, the state DCI agent alleged that the defendant had offered to trade a young child to the Oneida County man in exchange for money and drugs.
The messages indicate that the Oneida County man later traveled to the defendant’s home for a sexual encounter, and that, once again, the defendant allegedly asked the man for cash in exchange for a sexual encounter with a child.
The defendant was arrested in Nov. 13, 2020, after an interview with the DCI agent and an Oneida County detective at Cameron.
Court records said the defendant was released on $10,000 signature bond following an initial appearance Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Jan. 28.
