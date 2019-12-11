A competency hearing has been set Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, for a defendant in three felony cases dating back to April 2019, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Felony and misdemeanor charges were filed in April, May and October of this year, involving defendant Danielle A. West, Rice Lake.
The first arrest took place at Rice Lake Middle School, where the defendant allegedly told police that she suspected her daughter was being sexually abused by school staff. In a search incident to arrest, police discovered about 2.3 grams of methamphetamine and about 29 grams of marijuana in the defendant’s vehicle.
Two other arrests took place in May and October after alleged domestic quarrels. The first incident was at an undisclosed Barron County home, where a witness alleged the defendant had allegedly threatened to shoot someone.
In October, the defendant was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping at a Rice Lake residence. There, a witness alleged that the defendant refused to leave when ordered to do so.
