A Chetek man found guilty of felony methamphetamine possession in four cases dating back more than three years will spend the next eight months in jail after he pleaded guilty to a pair of 2019 charges during a court appearance Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Andrew C. Loofboro, 38, will have work-release privileges while he serves the jail term, and will also serve three years’ probation after his release.
While on probation, Loofboro will be forbidden to possess or consume controlled substances, nor to associate with known drug dealers or users, court records said. He will also undergo evaluation, counseling treatment and follow-up as recommended by his state probation agent.
During his Jan. 17 court appearance, Loofboro pleaded guilty to two counts of meth possession in connection with a pair of 2019 arrests. The most recent charge was filed last Sept. 25 after Barron County Sheriff’s deputies searched Loofboro’s Chetek home and found a bag of meth in a sock drawer.
Prosecutors agreed to delete a repeater classification from one of the charges, which would have carried an extra penalty, court records said. The probation sentence stemmed from both these charges.
Two consecutive six-month jail terms were added to the sentence (minus time already served in jail) in connection with felony drug charges filed against Loofboro in October 2016 and in May of 2017, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.