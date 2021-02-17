A Birchwood man risks at least six years in prison if he violates terms of probation imposed Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in connection with an assortment of nine felony, misdemeanor and traffic-related charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The sentence for 36-year-old Steven G. Davis Jr., includes three years’ probation, bans him from driving without a valid license, orders him to avoid drinking alcohol and to undergo treatment for substance abuse and domestic abuse counseling, court records said.
In December 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to charges of vehicle theft, methamphetamine possession, three counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run in connection with charges that date back to last March, court records said. A total of 13 other charges were dismissed as part of a deal with county prosecutors, court records said.
The Feb 10 sentence also included a guilty plea on a new charge of failure to stop/resisting an officer, filed on Jan. 26, 2021, in connection with yet another traffic stop. Davis was also issued five traffic citations in that incident.
The string of offenses include a March 2020 incident in Rice Lake in which Davis was arrested after he quarreled with his girlfriend, then went on a spree of vandalism that included damaging her van and ripping siding off a building where they were living at the time.
