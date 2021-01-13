A hearing is scheduled Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in the case of a rural Canton resident who unsuccessfully challenged the right of a Rice Lake police officer to arrest him for felony drunk driving.
Court documents said that an attorney for defendant Jarad S. Carr, 45, of Canton, was not successful in his claim that the officer had no probable cause to stop his client early on the morning of Sept. 9, 2020, in Rice Lake.
According to the complaint, the officer stopped a vehicle after he saw it weaving in its lane of traffic and making a wide turn.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. In a search incident to arrest, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of a spring-assisted knife. The complaint said the defendant had a prior conviction on his record which banned him from carrying a knife.
The arresting officer was questioned by both the defense attorney and a county prosecutor for about half an hour during the one-hour hearing Jan. 5.
After final arguments by both attorneys, the court overruled the motion to suppress evidence gathered in the course of the arrest, “based on reasonable suspicion and probable cause.”
Court records said the defendant was also issued three traffic tickets, one of which was refusing to take a breath test. At the Jan. 5 hearing, the county prosecutor told the court that the State of Wisconsin “will file a motion to default” that ticket.
