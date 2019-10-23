Two rural Chetek residents are facing felony charges after a warrant search on Oct. 10, 2019, at their home, resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Criminal complaints filed Oct. 15 identify the defendants as Heather L. Sorenson, 39, and Jason J. Miller, 40, both of 1045 22nd St., Unit 37, Chetek.
Barron County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at the defendants’ Prairie Lake Estates home on Oct. 10, a day after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections issued an arrest warrant for defendant Sorenson.
At the time of the search, the state had revoked Sorenson’s probation in connection with a 2016 felony drug conviction, according to Chippewa County Circuit Court records.
In the course of the search, investigators found bags containing what later tests showed was meth. Two bags were in a bedroom, and a third was inside a flashlight. Glass pipes and a marijuana bong were also found.
Investigators also discovered a “hidden room” on the premises, where they found nine guns, including rifles, a .22 caliber pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that measured 12 inches from breech to end.
In a later interview at the Dunn County Jail, defendant Miller allegedly admitted the weapons belonged to him, and that he had owned the shotgun since age 19.
