A Dallas man could face as much as 38 years in prison in connection with felony drug charges filed Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as 28-year-old Trenton W. Hollister. Court documents said the defendant was charged with two counts of manufacturing and/or delivering marijuana, manufacturing and/or delivering cocaine, delivering designer drugs, (methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as MDMA or Ecstasy) and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
According to the complaint, the charges stem from a pair of alleged drug sales to a confidential informant, the first of which began on July 19 in the parking lot of a business in downtown Dallas.
Barron County Sheriff’s investigators and the informant set up the drug buy. The informant was provided with $1,720, and wore a wire with a GPS device.
Investigators watched as the informant got into a pickup truck that pulled into the lot at around 2:30 p.m. that day. The truck then left the lot. During the ensuing conversation, the informant and a man, later identified as the defendant, were heard talking about the quality and quantity of controlled substances and the prices to be paid.
The truck returned to the lot, dropped off the informant, and left. The informant later turned over items allegedly purchased in the drug deal, including nearly eight ounces of marijuana, a gram of cocaine and 3.85 grams of MDMA. The informant later allegedly identified the defendant as the person who sold the drugs, after looking at the defendant’s Facebook profile photo.
A second drug deal was arranged July 31 using the same informant. This time, the informant allegedly met the defendant at a Dallas bar, left in the defendant’s vehicle, and paid $1,680 for an estimated 112 grams of marijuana.
Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the defendant’s Dallas home on Aug. 21. There, investigators found the same truck allegedly used by the defendant in the drug deals. Inside the home, deputies confiscated about 14 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale with a powdery residue, and $600 in cash hidden in an aerosol can with a false bottom.
Court records said the defendant is free on $5,000 signature bond pending a court appearance Tuesday, Sept. 8.
