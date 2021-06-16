A Colorado woman who was caught in possession of cocaine during a July 2020 traffic stop in Cumberland was ordered to serve two weeks in jail after reaching a plea agreement during a Wednesday, June 9, 2021, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Abby R. McLean, 35, of Lafayette, Colo., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of cocaine possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance and possession of marijuana, court records said.
McLean was given credit for 46 days of a 60-day jail sentence. The remaining two weeks can be served with Huber privileges, court records said.
A total of $5,000 in cash bond money was used to cover all court costs, with the remainder to be returned to the person who posted it, court records said. McLean was also fined $811.50, and her driver’s license was revoked for six months.
The original complaint listed two felony charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and operating a vehicle while under the influence, with a passenger under age 16, but the charges were amended as part of the plea deal.
The complaint said McLean was stopped in Cumberland after a witness called 911 to report her vehicle was moving erratically while on U.S. Hwy. 63 near the city. The arresting officer reported a strong marijuana smell coming from the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the defendant allegedly gave a package of a drug to her 13-year-old daughter.
