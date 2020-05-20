A 46-year-old woman charged with setting fire to a town of Dovre home in August 2019 has entered a plea of not guilty due to insanity, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The defendant, Tonia M. Morrison, of Jim Falls, Wis., entered the plea during a court hearing on Friday, May 15, 2020. She remains free on bond pending further action, court records said.
According to a complaint filed in October 2019, four Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene of a rural New Auburn house fire. By the time deputies reached the scene, the defendant had been taken for treatment to Mayo Hospital Eau Claire, the complaint said.
Deputies learned that all of the doors and windows were locked from the inside and the windows were sealed shut, with the exception of a broken window in one corner of the building.
The defendant was taken into custody after being treated at Mayo Hospital Eau Claire, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.