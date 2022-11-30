A Sawyer County woman who allegedly had to be revived by a pair of Narcan doses administered by Barron County Jail personnel remains in custody pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 4, 2023, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, Amy L. Jack, 42, of Hayward, made an initial appearance Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
A complaint filed Nov. 15 alleged that it took two nasal spray doses of Narcan to revive her after she was found unconscious on the floor of her jail cell. Tests on a substance allegedly found in her possession showed the presence of fentanyl.
The complaint charged the defendant with two drug-related felonies including possession of narcotics and methamphetamine.
Meanwhile, a bench warrant is in effect in Wisconsin and adjacent states for codefendant Darian V. Rice, who was absent for an initial appearance Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Defendant Rice is charged with providing defendant Jack with fentanyl-laced methamphetamine while they were both in the county jail.
